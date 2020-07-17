All apartments in Palm Beach County
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
2575 S Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

2575 S Ocean Boulevard

2575 South Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2575 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33483

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Bring Your Large or Extended Family to Enjoy the Season! A Rare Find, This Oceanfront, Luxury Beach Penthouse Double Unit Offers Tremendous Space & Occupies its Own Wing in the Bldg*4480 Sq, Ft. under AC, 4 BR Condo DIRECTLY ON THE SAND w/ Spectacular, Unobstructed 360 Degree Views of the Ocean, Intracoastal, & City*Contemporary & Custom, High End Finishes, Including Extensive Use of Marble, Granite & Glass, Ultra Modern Kitchen w/ Miele, Gaggenau, Sub Zero, & Kuppersbush Appliances*Outrageous 1600 Sq. Ft. Ipe Wood Deck w/ Built-In Grill/Summer Kitchen is the Perfect Place to Entertain Large Groups & Capture the Brilliant Sunrise to Sunset Endless Views*An Abundance of Natural Light from the Floor to Ceiling Impact Glass Windows*Upstairs, the Master Suite & 2 Large BR's w/ En-Suite Baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2575 S Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2575 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2575 S Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2575 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2575 S Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2575 S Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2575 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2575 S Ocean Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
