2575 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Bring Your Large or Extended Family to Enjoy the Season! A Rare Find, This Oceanfront, Luxury Beach Penthouse Double Unit Offers Tremendous Space & Occupies its Own Wing in the Bldg*4480 Sq, Ft. under AC, 4 BR Condo DIRECTLY ON THE SAND w/ Spectacular, Unobstructed 360 Degree Views of the Ocean, Intracoastal, & City*Contemporary & Custom, High End Finishes, Including Extensive Use of Marble, Granite & Glass, Ultra Modern Kitchen w/ Miele, Gaggenau, Sub Zero, & Kuppersbush Appliances*Outrageous 1600 Sq. Ft. Ipe Wood Deck w/ Built-In Grill/Summer Kitchen is the Perfect Place to Entertain Large Groups & Capture the Brilliant Sunrise to Sunset Endless Views*An Abundance of Natural Light from the Floor to Ceiling Impact Glass Windows*Upstairs, the Master Suite & 2 Large BR's w/ En-Suite Baths