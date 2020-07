Amenities

******* Will only require 1 security at this time ****** 55 and over....Will be renting a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous corner unit on the 3rd floor elevator building..So bright windows everywhere private and very spacious!!!pictures to follow as unit being remodeled ..Located in beautiful Century Village 55 and over in a beautiful building overlooking gardens and pool with huge screened in balcony. This unit includes water sewer cable transportation 16 heated pools, indoor outdoor clubhouse pool, movie theatres gym membership!!!!Unit should be ready 2 weeks.Elevator building ,washer and dryer on site!!!!