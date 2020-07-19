2307 Shimmery Lane

Amenities

Available 09/20/20 3/2 UPGRADED TOWNHOME, INCL WATER/TRASH - Property Id: 24408



Beautiful 3Beds/2Baths townhome Apartments. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you. The scenic waters of Lake Osborne provide a spectacular backdrop for luxury community at Bridgewater. This waterside sanctuary also features a resort-style pool and sunset pavilion for those who seek more laid-back afternoon. For the little ones, there is a tot-lot within the community. We invite you to experience one of the most affordable water front neighborhoods in the area. A MUST SEE!!! Call today and visit us: 561.433.0222. ASK US ABOUT OUR ONE MONTH FREE AND OTHER DISCOUNT SPECIALS.

INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH

Sorry NO daily or weekly rentals.

