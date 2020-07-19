All apartments in Palm Beach County
2307 Shimmery Lane

Location

2307 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1835 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,835

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Available 09/20/20 3/2 UPGRADED TOWNHOME, INCL WATER/TRASH - Property Id: 24408

Beautiful 3Beds/2Baths townhome Apartments. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you. The scenic waters of Lake Osborne provide a spectacular backdrop for luxury community at Bridgewater. This waterside sanctuary also features a resort-style pool and sunset pavilion for those who seek more laid-back afternoon. For the little ones, there is a tot-lot within the community. We invite you to experience one of the most affordable water front neighborhoods in the area. A MUST SEE!!! Call today and visit us: 561.433.0222. ASK US ABOUT OUR ONE MONTH FREE AND OTHER DISCOUNT SPECIALS.
INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH
Sorry NO daily or weekly rentals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2307-shimmery-lane-lantana-fl/24408
Property Id 24408

(RLNE5950742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Shimmery Lane have any available units?
2307 Shimmery Lane has a unit available for $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2307 Shimmery Lane have?
Some of 2307 Shimmery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Shimmery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Shimmery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Shimmery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 Shimmery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2307 Shimmery Lane offer parking?
No, 2307 Shimmery Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Shimmery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 Shimmery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Shimmery Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Shimmery Lane has a pool.
Does 2307 Shimmery Lane have accessible units?
No, 2307 Shimmery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Shimmery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Shimmery Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Shimmery Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Shimmery Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
