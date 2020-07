22017 PALMS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO FEATURES REMODELED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES; TILED ALL THROUGHOUT; PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN ALL WINDOWS; CUSTOM MADE MIRRORS IN DINING/LIVING AREAS; ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE LAKE MAKES IT AS PERFECT PLACE FOR RELAXING; LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE BOCA DEL MAR AREA; CLOSE TO MAIN ROADS; BANKS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING PLAZAS; BOCA RATON TOWN MALL; AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY ON AUGUST 1, 2020; BASIC TV CABLE, WATER, GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT; PLEASE REFER TO BROKER REMARKS FOR INSTRUCTIONS.