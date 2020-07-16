21952 Cypress Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this completely remodeled 3/2 villa with a den (that could be used as a 4th bedroom) in the beautifully gated community of Boca Lago. This gorgeous villa features marble and laminate floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and an atrium that can be seen from the dining room as well as the living room. The kitchen has has been tastefully updated. Owner's suite is separated from the other bedrooms. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals, beaches, highways & more. You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous villa. Hurry and make an appointment to see this home before you end up locked in your bedroom crying for weeks over it because you missed out.