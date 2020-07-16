All apartments in Palm Beach County
21952 Cypress Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:05 AM

21952 Cypress Drive

21952 Cypress Drive · (561) 948-1592
Location

21952 Cypress Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33433
Boca Lago

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40-B · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2238 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out on this completely remodeled 3/2 villa with a den (that could be used as a 4th bedroom) in the beautifully gated community of Boca Lago. This gorgeous villa features marble and laminate floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and an atrium that can be seen from the dining room as well as the living room. The kitchen has has been tastefully updated. Owner's suite is separated from the other bedrooms. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals, beaches, highways & more. You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous villa. Hurry and make an appointment to see this home before you end up locked in your bedroom crying for weeks over it because you missed out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21952 Cypress Drive have any available units?
21952 Cypress Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21952 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 21952 Cypress Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21952 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21952 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21952 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21952 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 21952 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21952 Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 21952 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21952 Cypress Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21952 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 21952 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21952 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 21952 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21952 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21952 Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21952 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21952 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
