patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows. Clean Unit, move in ready! Open kitchen, dinning and living room floor plan. Bright airy kitchen with recess lighting and plenty of counterspace. Master features his & hers closets and wow someone will be very happy with all the storage available! gorgeous Florida room right outside your master bedroom. Residents of Century Village enjoy a myriad of resort-style amenities. Inside the 92,000 square-foot clubhouse residents have all the options they need to stay socially and physically active. See attached flyer for a full description of Century Village amenities.