19269 Skyridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

EXTRAORDINARY 1 STORY HOME HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY IMPROVED AND UPGRADED. TRULY GOURMET OPEN PLAN KITCHEN, AND EXPANSIVE CENTER ISLAND. ADJACENT FAMILY AND DINING AREA. THE FOYER, LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM BRINGS VOLUME CEILINGS. GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM ENSUITE OFFERS WALK-IN CLOSETS. SUMPTUOUS MASTER BATH. 4TH BEDROOM/OFFICE PROVIDES BUILT-IN WORK SPACE. THIS HOME HAS ACCORDION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. EXCLUSIVE FAMILY GATED COMMUNITY OF SATURNIA. WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP-RATED PUBLIC SCHOOLS.