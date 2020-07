Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning elevator microwave

Tenants must take club membership . Washer/dryer ARE IN THE UNIT, tankless energy saving water heater, updated bathrooms and kitchen, ceramic glazed tile through, nearly new ac system with the air handler, new compressor and circular duct. Lease to buy options are available. The award-winning Boca West Country Club offers a resort-style ambience that's perfect for an active lifestyle. Tenant will buy a rental insurance.