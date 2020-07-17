All apartments in Palm Beach County
17046 Royal Cove Way
17046 Royal Cove Way

17046 Royal Cove Way · No Longer Available
Location

17046 Royal Cove Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33496
Polo Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This exceptional corner lakefront home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers extreme privacy. Over 6,300 square feet with 5 bedrooms plus an office and 4.5 baths. Expansive courtyard and pool area with summer kitchen and a guest house. Two large master suites with huge walk in closets. Volume ceilings throughout allow in tons of natural light. Some of the many features include a private elevator, 2 car plus golf cart garage. Tenant pays transfer fee of $1,658.50 to the Club for social & tennis membership. Pets are allowed. This rental is available for $8,500/mth Sept & Oct, $9,500/mth Nov & Dec, $14,000/mth Jan-April, 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17046 Royal Cove Way have any available units?
17046 Royal Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 17046 Royal Cove Way have?
Some of 17046 Royal Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17046 Royal Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
17046 Royal Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17046 Royal Cove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17046 Royal Cove Way is pet friendly.
Does 17046 Royal Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 17046 Royal Cove Way offers parking.
Does 17046 Royal Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17046 Royal Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17046 Royal Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 17046 Royal Cove Way has a pool.
Does 17046 Royal Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 17046 Royal Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17046 Royal Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17046 Royal Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17046 Royal Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17046 Royal Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
