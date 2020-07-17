17046 Royal Cove Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This exceptional corner lakefront home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers extreme privacy. Over 6,300 square feet with 5 bedrooms plus an office and 4.5 baths. Expansive courtyard and pool area with summer kitchen and a guest house. Two large master suites with huge walk in closets. Volume ceilings throughout allow in tons of natural light. Some of the many features include a private elevator, 2 car plus golf cart garage. Tenant pays transfer fee of $1,658.50 to the Club for social & tennis membership. Pets are allowed. This rental is available for $8,500/mth Sept & Oct, $9,500/mth Nov & Dec, $14,000/mth Jan-April, 2021