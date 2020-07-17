16149 Villa Vizcaya Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Fabulous immaculate 4 bedroom, 4 bath home plus a bonus room. Home features tile floors throughout. This great room design home has a split floor plan with master, custom designed office and an over sized guest suite with private bath all on the first floor. Upstairs has another over sized guest bedroom and the bonus room which makes a great extra bedroom, office or playroom for the kids. The home sits on a double fairway view with the golf cart path on the far side of the course. The pool and deck area have great views of the golf course. Add to that, a large Kitchen with 42'' cabinets with back splash. Home will be completely updated prior to start of lease.