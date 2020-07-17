All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:33 PM

16149 Villa Vizcaya Place

16149 Villa Vizcaya Place · (561) 289-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16149 Villa Vizcaya Place, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Addison Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Fabulous immaculate 4 bedroom, 4 bath home plus a bonus room. Home features tile floors throughout. This great room design home has a split floor plan with master, custom designed office and an over sized guest suite with private bath all on the first floor. Upstairs has another over sized guest bedroom and the bonus room which makes a great extra bedroom, office or playroom for the kids. The home sits on a double fairway view with the golf cart path on the far side of the course. The pool and deck area have great views of the golf course. Add to that, a large Kitchen with 42'' cabinets with back splash. Home will be completely updated prior to start of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place have any available units?
16149 Villa Vizcaya Place has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place have?
Some of 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place currently offering any rent specials?
16149 Villa Vizcaya Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place pet-friendly?
No, 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place offer parking?
Yes, 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place offers parking.
Does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place have a pool?
Yes, 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place has a pool.
Does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place have accessible units?
No, 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16149 Villa Vizcaya Place does not have units with air conditioning.
