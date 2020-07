Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Experience the Country Club Lifestyle in this Stunning & Luxurious 5 BEDROOM/5.1 BATH ESTATE Home with POOL. SPECTACULAR GOLF COURSE VIEWS. FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP is included with the rental of this house. Just Renovated. Open floor plan. Tons of Natural Light/High Ceilings. Great home to entertain friends & family. Spacious Master & Guest Suite Downstairs.. His & Her closets in Master Bedroom. Spa-like Master Bathroom/Whirlpool Bath. Spacious loft and Customized Built in office.(lots of storage space) Outdoor summer kitchen w built in BBQ.. Covered lanai area. Bonus closet downstairs. Beautiful pool area with spa. Home is located on Mizner Country Club's Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. Walking distance to NEW $23 million dollar clubhouse. 24/7 SECURITY. A rated schools.