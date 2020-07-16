All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

15847 Loch Maree Lane

15847 Loch Maree Lane · (561) 756-9755
Location

15847 Loch Maree Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Gleneagles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2203 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
Renovated Turnkey Furnished & Decorated 3 Bed 2 Bath Bobby Jones Model. New SS Kitchen Appliances, new Washer & Dryer, new A/C, new Hot Water Heater. Ceramic Tile Floors w/ beautiful Area Rugs & Carpeted Bedrooms. New LED Lighting throughout. Den has a 60'' LED 4K TV w/ Sound Bar/Blu-ray DVD, Desk w/Wireless Printer/23'' Monitor & Sleeper Sofa. Master Bedroom has a King Size Bed set and 55'' LED 4K TV w/Blu-ray DVD. Queen Bedroom Set in Guest Bedroom w/49'' LED 4K TV. Living Room has 40'' LED TV. Excellent Location, close to Club House, Volume Ceilings. Full Golf, Tennis & Social Membership. Gleneagles offers two 18-hole Golf Courses, 21 Tennis Courts, fine dining in (3) Restaurants, a first-class Fitness Center, and a myriad of Social Opportunities for you and your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15847 Loch Maree Lane have any available units?
15847 Loch Maree Lane has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15847 Loch Maree Lane have?
Some of 15847 Loch Maree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15847 Loch Maree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15847 Loch Maree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15847 Loch Maree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15847 Loch Maree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 15847 Loch Maree Lane offer parking?
No, 15847 Loch Maree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15847 Loch Maree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15847 Loch Maree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15847 Loch Maree Lane have a pool?
No, 15847 Loch Maree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15847 Loch Maree Lane have accessible units?
No, 15847 Loch Maree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15847 Loch Maree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15847 Loch Maree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15847 Loch Maree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15847 Loch Maree Lane has units with air conditioning.
