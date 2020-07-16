15847 Loch Maree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym tennis court

Renovated Turnkey Furnished & Decorated 3 Bed 2 Bath Bobby Jones Model. New SS Kitchen Appliances, new Washer & Dryer, new A/C, new Hot Water Heater. Ceramic Tile Floors w/ beautiful Area Rugs & Carpeted Bedrooms. New LED Lighting throughout. Den has a 60'' LED 4K TV w/ Sound Bar/Blu-ray DVD, Desk w/Wireless Printer/23'' Monitor & Sleeper Sofa. Master Bedroom has a King Size Bed set and 55'' LED 4K TV w/Blu-ray DVD. Queen Bedroom Set in Guest Bedroom w/49'' LED 4K TV. Living Room has 40'' LED TV. Excellent Location, close to Club House, Volume Ceilings. Full Golf, Tennis & Social Membership. Gleneagles offers two 18-hole Golf Courses, 21 Tennis Courts, fine dining in (3) Restaurants, a first-class Fitness Center, and a myriad of Social Opportunities for you and your guests.