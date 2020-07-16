All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:58 AM

157 Camden G

157 Benton Street · (561) 471-9677
Location

157 Benton Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice end unit one bedroom condo with one and half baths with central air. Located near the West Gate. Updated kitchen and baths and tastefully furnished. Bring your clothes and move right in. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, botchee ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Camden G have any available units?
157 Camden G has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Camden G have?
Some of 157 Camden G's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Camden G currently offering any rent specials?
157 Camden G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Camden G pet-friendly?
No, 157 Camden G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 157 Camden G offer parking?
No, 157 Camden G does not offer parking.
Does 157 Camden G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Camden G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Camden G have a pool?
Yes, 157 Camden G has a pool.
Does 157 Camden G have accessible units?
No, 157 Camden G does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Camden G have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Camden G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Camden G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 Camden G has units with air conditioning.
