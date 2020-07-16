157 Camden G

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool air conditioning clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room

55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice end unit one bedroom condo with one and half baths with central air. Located near the West Gate. Updated kitchen and baths and tastefully furnished. Bring your clothes and move right in. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, botchee ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see and will not last long.