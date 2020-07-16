All apartments in Palm Beach County
1520 Windorah Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

1520 Windorah Way

1520 Windorah Way · (561) 469-7422
Location

1520 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Golden Lakes

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Windorah Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Property ID: M 7/15-10627328 Nice condo with many upgrades and lake views. Nice community and amenities. Great location, small pets welcome. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628156 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Windorah Way have any available units?
1520 Windorah Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
Is 1520 Windorah Way currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Windorah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Windorah Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Windorah Way is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Windorah Way offer parking?
No, 1520 Windorah Way does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Windorah Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Windorah Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Windorah Way have a pool?
No, 1520 Windorah Way does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Windorah Way have accessible units?
No, 1520 Windorah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Windorah Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Windorah Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Windorah Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Windorah Way does not have units with air conditioning.
