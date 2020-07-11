All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:20 PM

14644 Canalview Drive

14644 Canalview Drive · (561) 756-6004
Location

14644 Canalview Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
Great location of this 2BR/2BA corner villa for your paradise get away. Villa is nestled in a 55 plus community. Offered turnkey with fully stocked kitchen and storage area. Master bedroom has full size bed, 2 twins in guest bedroom, enclosed Florida room under air w/sleeper sofa. Enjoy Florida living at its best in this very active 55+ community where you'll find many planned social activities, enjoy game night, traveling, large heated resort style pool and clubhouse and so much more. Located closed to all amenities, just minutes to the beach and downtown Delray where you'll find, quaint shops, open air cafes, fine restaurants, shopping malls, theater, close to I95/Turnpike, Places of worship. You'll find a coin operated washer and dryer in each building of 4 units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14644 Canalview Drive have any available units?
14644 Canalview Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14644 Canalview Drive have?
Some of 14644 Canalview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14644 Canalview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14644 Canalview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14644 Canalview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14644 Canalview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 14644 Canalview Drive offer parking?
No, 14644 Canalview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14644 Canalview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14644 Canalview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14644 Canalview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14644 Canalview Drive has a pool.
Does 14644 Canalview Drive have accessible units?
No, 14644 Canalview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14644 Canalview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14644 Canalview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14644 Canalview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14644 Canalview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
