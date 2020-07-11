14644 Canalview Drive

Amenities

Great location of this 2BR/2BA corner villa for your paradise get away. Villa is nestled in a 55 plus community. Offered turnkey with fully stocked kitchen and storage area. Master bedroom has full size bed, 2 twins in guest bedroom, enclosed Florida room under air w/sleeper sofa. Enjoy Florida living at its best in this very active 55+ community where you'll find many planned social activities, enjoy game night, traveling, large heated resort style pool and clubhouse and so much more. Located closed to all amenities, just minutes to the beach and downtown Delray where you'll find, quaint shops, open air cafes, fine restaurants, shopping malls, theater, close to I95/Turnpike, Places of worship. You'll find a coin operated washer and dryer in each building of 4 units.