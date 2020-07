Amenities

Lovely one bedroom, one and a half bed in a (55 YEAR AND OLDER COMMUNITY) Cambridge Condo Association. Steps from Dorchester pool and bus stop. Condo bright and cheery with ceramic tile throughout. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and new kitchen sink and appliances with built in dishwasher and microwave. Remodeled bathrooms. Friendly management that welcomes renters.