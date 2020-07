Amenities

Updated Fully furnished 2/2 with over-sized master bedroom w/ walk in closet, in unit washer and dryer. Tenant(s) only pays for electric. Water and basic cable are included. This is an active +55 Community with resort style amenities Gym w/ exercise classes, Sauna, Hot tub , Heated pool, and a tennis center that offer tennis lessons. Can also be rented out seasonally for $2600 a month 4 month minimum