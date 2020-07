Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool clubhouse sauna microwave

Grab your unit NOW for this coming season ! LARGEST UNIT in Kings Point with plenty of natural light streaming in! En-suite master bath too. Everything you need for a fabulous stay is in this condo for your use. Stay up to 6 months for the same price. Live shows, clubs, 5 outdoor pools, 3 clubhouses, indoor pools, saunas, and more!