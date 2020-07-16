All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:21 PM

11592 Augustus Drive

11592 Augustus Drive · (954) 494-2333
Location

11592 Augustus Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,970

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
This is a FURNISHED rental. ONLY AVAILABLE May - December. LOCATED in a 55 and older community. 42'' White Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Plantation Shutters, Large screened in Patio with Patio Furniture & Grill. Cable, internet and HBO INCLUDED in rent! Tenant pays electric, water and any upgraded cable or internet. Washer, dryer, microwave, and dishwasher have all been updated. Perfect rental for Buyers looking to purchase in the area. Total rent must be paid in full prior to occupancy. The Cascades boasts a resort-style atmosphere from the moment you drive through the gate and see the Westchester Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11592 Augustus Drive have any available units?
11592 Augustus Drive has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11592 Augustus Drive have?
Some of 11592 Augustus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11592 Augustus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11592 Augustus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11592 Augustus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11592 Augustus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 11592 Augustus Drive offer parking?
No, 11592 Augustus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11592 Augustus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11592 Augustus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11592 Augustus Drive have a pool?
No, 11592 Augustus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11592 Augustus Drive have accessible units?
No, 11592 Augustus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11592 Augustus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11592 Augustus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11592 Augustus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11592 Augustus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
