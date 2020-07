Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NO Showings Until Further Notice. Real Nice Palmetto Pines Home. Home Features 4 Bedroom Stacked. Home has been renovated. Laminate floors in Bedrooms. The pool is screened and is resort like style. Fenced yard. Close to schools and shopping. Utility Shed in Yard. Also One Car Garage and Driveway Parking.