10799 Wharton Way

Available 09/01/20 3 Bed + Office, 3 Bath Home for Rent



Beautiful Updated Single Family home situated in a quiet cut-de-sac in The Carlton Estates gated community. The main entry opens into a stunning great room, complete with vaulted ceilings, surrounded by windows, and a screened in porch, perfect for enjoying morning coffee or an evening cocktail. The immaculate kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steal appliances, plenty of cupboard space. Connecting to a large area for dining table, making it perfect for both serious culinary endeavors as well as casual entertaining. The master suite includes a sizable walk-in closet and beautiful bath. Two separate toilets, jacuzzi tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms + Bath located on opposite side of home give this house a large open feel. 2 Car garage with plenty of room for storage. All told, this spot checks all of the boxes. First months rent + deposit required. $250 non-refundable cleaning fee.

No Pets Allowed



