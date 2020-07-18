All apartments in Palm Beach County
10799 Wharton Way

Location

10799 Wharton Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33412

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3500 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 3 Bed + Office, 3 Bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 315532

Beautiful Updated Single Family home situated in a quiet cut-de-sac in The Carlton Estates gated community. The main entry opens into a stunning great room, complete with vaulted ceilings, surrounded by windows, and a screened in porch, perfect for enjoying morning coffee or an evening cocktail. The immaculate kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steal appliances, plenty of cupboard space. Connecting to a large area for dining table, making it perfect for both serious culinary endeavors as well as casual entertaining. The master suite includes a sizable walk-in closet and beautiful bath. Two separate toilets, jacuzzi tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms + Bath located on opposite side of home give this house a large open feel. 2 Car garage with plenty of room for storage. All told, this spot checks all of the boxes. First months rent + deposit required. $250 non-refundable cleaning fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10799-wharton-way-palm-beach-gardens-fl/315532
Property Id 315532

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

