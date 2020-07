Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table tennis court

Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in sought after adult community in Boynton Beach. Condo has granite counters and wood laminate floors. You will love living in this active community with 2 pools, tennis, poolside cafe, Updated fitness ctr, updated clubhouse, entertainment, billiards lounge, art room and so much more with no membership costs. Call today to see this one.