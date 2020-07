Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bike storage car wash area clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground tennis court trash valet

We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL. Find elegant features in each apartment home, like brushed nickel fixtures, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a private patio or balcony. Enjoy hanging out within our community at our BBQ and picnic areas, outdoor swimming pools, or on the sundeck, while appreciating the conveniences of included washer and dryers, 24-hour emergency maintenance, an online resident portal and close proximity to all major employers. Residents are only a short drive to the beautiful beaches of the Atlantic Ocean from our Palm Bay apartment!