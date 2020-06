Amenities

garage ceiling fan

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in NW Palm Bay features over 2000 sq ft of living space. Use your formal dining room close to the kitchen for your dining parties, your living room to welcome your guests and friends, your family room to enjoy your quite evenings watching TV and having game night... Every room has it own special touch. You'll find this home spacious and with an open-floor you will love.