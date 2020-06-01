All apartments in Palm Bay
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:58 PM

632 Cedar Side Circle

632 Cedar Side Circle Northeast · (321) 368-9122
Location

632 Cedar Side Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32905
Port Malabar Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate End unit Condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedar Side subdivision. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan features a new home feel with high ceilings, a large living/dining room and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and Corian countertops. The kitchen has 42'' staggered maple cabinets with black appliances. The new light fixtures, faucets and fans boast a modern touch of elegance to this home. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, double sinks, and spacious shower. This unit features interior laundry room, 1 car garage, hurricane shutters, high-impact PGT windows and is equipped with an alarm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 632 Cedar Side Circle have any available units?
632 Cedar Side Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Cedar Side Circle have?
Some of 632 Cedar Side Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Cedar Side Circle currently offering any rent specials?
632 Cedar Side Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Cedar Side Circle pet-friendly?
No, 632 Cedar Side Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 632 Cedar Side Circle offer parking?
Yes, 632 Cedar Side Circle does offer parking.
Does 632 Cedar Side Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Cedar Side Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Cedar Side Circle have a pool?
Yes, 632 Cedar Side Circle has a pool.
Does 632 Cedar Side Circle have accessible units?
No, 632 Cedar Side Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Cedar Side Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Cedar Side Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

