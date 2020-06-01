632 Cedar Side Circle.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Immaculate End unit Condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedar Side subdivision. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan features a new home feel with high ceilings, a large living/dining room and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and Corian countertops. The kitchen has 42'' staggered maple cabinets with black appliances. The new light fixtures, faucets and fans boast a modern touch of elegance to this home. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, double sinks, and spacious shower. This unit features interior laundry room, 1 car garage, hurricane shutters, high-impact PGT windows and is equipped with an alarm.