360 Rheine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

''CLOSE-IN'' LOCATION NEAR MINTON/EMERSON AFFORDS Convenient Access To Local/Regional Shopping and I-95. Beautifully Updated Home - CLEAN! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Newer A/C System, Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout. Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Shaded Porch, Oversize Driveway, 2 Car Garage All On A Quiet Street. Site Backs to Wooded Drainage Easement. ONE Pet Will Be Considered On a Case-By-Case Basis - No Dangerous Breeds - Pet Deposit Is Non-Refundable. Landlord Reserves The Right To Require Tenants Insurance. Very Good Credit A Must (Score 700 or Above); Income 3X Monthly Rent, No Record of Evictions. No Smoking. Landlord Requires First, Last and Security Deposit. Note: Washer & Dryer In Garage Available For Use But Not Part of Lease.