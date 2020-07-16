All apartments in Palm Bay
Palm Bay, FL
360 Rheine Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

360 Rheine Road

360 Rheine Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

360 Rheine Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
''CLOSE-IN'' LOCATION NEAR MINTON/EMERSON AFFORDS Convenient Access To Local/Regional Shopping and I-95. Beautifully Updated Home - CLEAN! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Newer A/C System, Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout. Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Shaded Porch, Oversize Driveway, 2 Car Garage All On A Quiet Street. Site Backs to Wooded Drainage Easement. ONE Pet Will Be Considered On a Case-By-Case Basis - No Dangerous Breeds - Pet Deposit Is Non-Refundable. Landlord Reserves The Right To Require Tenants Insurance. Very Good Credit A Must (Score 700 or Above); Income 3X Monthly Rent, No Record of Evictions. No Smoking. Landlord Requires First, Last and Security Deposit. Note: Washer & Dryer In Garage Available For Use But Not Part of Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Rheine Road have any available units?
360 Rheine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Bay, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Rheine Road have?
Some of 360 Rheine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Rheine Road currently offering any rent specials?
360 Rheine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Rheine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Rheine Road is pet friendly.
Does 360 Rheine Road offer parking?
Yes, 360 Rheine Road offers parking.
Does 360 Rheine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Rheine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Rheine Road have a pool?
No, 360 Rheine Road does not have a pool.
Does 360 Rheine Road have accessible units?
No, 360 Rheine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Rheine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Rheine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
