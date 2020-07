Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Palm Bay. Large master bedroom and beautifully kept kitchen with nice appliances, large yard and a 2 car garage. this home has tons of character and is close to shopping, restaurants and short drive to our Florida beaches. Call to schedule your showing today!

*owner will consider pets*