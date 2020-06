Amenities

Looking for a short term lease don't miss this nice 3/2/2 in desirable NE Palm Bay. Tile , wood and laminate in all areas but 2nd and 3rd bedroom that are carpeted. Great floor plan with Ceiling fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchen. Fenced yard. Laundry Room with washer and dryer (not warranted).Lease will end 12/31/20