1296 Cheb Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this specious brick home on 0.27 acre corner lot. The house has a split floor plan and half the garage has been converted to a 4th bedroom or office with A/C. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet With tile throughout, new appliances, and a newer A/C unit, don't miss this opportunity. Invite friends over to relax on the screened in porch. A great location close to stores, restaurants and easy access to I-95. New HURRICANE rated windows are being installed. No more shutters and lower electric bill.