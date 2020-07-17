All apartments in Palm Bay
1296 Cheb Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:21 PM

1296 Cheb Place

1296 Cheb Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1296 Cheb Place Northwest, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this specious brick home on 0.27 acre corner lot. The house has a split floor plan and half the garage has been converted to a 4th bedroom or office with A/C. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet With tile throughout, new appliances, and a newer A/C unit, don't miss this opportunity. Invite friends over to relax on the screened in porch. A great location close to stores, restaurants and easy access to I-95. New HURRICANE rated windows are being installed. No more shutters and lower electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 Cheb Place have any available units?
1296 Cheb Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Bay, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 1296 Cheb Place have?
Some of 1296 Cheb Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 Cheb Place currently offering any rent specials?
1296 Cheb Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 Cheb Place pet-friendly?
No, 1296 Cheb Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 1296 Cheb Place offer parking?
Yes, 1296 Cheb Place offers parking.
Does 1296 Cheb Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1296 Cheb Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 Cheb Place have a pool?
No, 1296 Cheb Place does not have a pool.
Does 1296 Cheb Place have accessible units?
No, 1296 Cheb Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 Cheb Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1296 Cheb Place does not have units with dishwashers.
