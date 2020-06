Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly updated immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home home and ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful Palm Bay home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, formal living and dining areas and an attached 2 car garage.



This home is ready to move in with all new appliances. A large yard and is conveniently located in a quiet area close to everything in Palm Bay.



Pets will be considered. Please call our office to discus pets before submitting your application.