All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 644 LANCE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
644 LANCE COURT
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:48 AM

644 LANCE COURT

644 Lance Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

644 Lance Ct, Oviedo, FL 32765
Kingsbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2 with a fenced in yard and screened in pool in the community of Kingsbridge. The home is very spacious at 1927 sq. ft. with separate family room and living room/dining room. It has a large island kitchen, with plenty of storage. The home has a beautiful pool, with pavers for the deck and a decorative fountain system in the pool. Great location minutes from 417, local shopping, and dining. A++ School system! To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 LANCE COURT have any available units?
644 LANCE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 644 LANCE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
644 LANCE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 LANCE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 LANCE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 644 LANCE COURT offer parking?
No, 644 LANCE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 644 LANCE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 LANCE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 LANCE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 644 LANCE COURT has a pool.
Does 644 LANCE COURT have accessible units?
No, 644 LANCE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 644 LANCE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 LANCE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 LANCE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 LANCE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOviedo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOviedo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus