644 LANCE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2 with a fenced in yard and screened in pool in the community of Kingsbridge. The home is very spacious at 1927 sq. ft. with separate family room and living room/dining room. It has a large island kitchen, with plenty of storage. The home has a beautiful pool, with pavers for the deck and a decorative fountain system in the pool. Great location minutes from 417, local shopping, and dining. A++ School system! To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.