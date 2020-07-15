530 Windy Pine Way

Amenities
5 Bed 3 Bath at Preserve of Oviedo on the Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.
Wonderful newer-construction home ready for its next wonderful resident
Property boasts:
Wood floors throughout living areas
Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Two car garage
Spacious TV/Family bonus room upstairs
Large Master Suite with conservation area views
Highly rated Oviedo School System
Easy access to 408 and other major highways.
$60 - Application fee per adult
12 - Month Minimum Lease
Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.
Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes
Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.
We will not accept W2s as proof of income.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.
