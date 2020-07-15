530 Windy Pine Way

Amenities

5 Bed 3 Bath at Preserve of Oviedo on the Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Wonderful newer-construction home ready for its next wonderful resident



Property boasts:



Wood floors throughout living areas

Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Two car garage

Spacious TV/Family bonus room upstairs

Large Master Suite with conservation area views

Highly rated Oviedo School System

Easy access to 408 and other major highways.



Schedule your private tour today!



$60 - Application fee per adult

12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE4882373)