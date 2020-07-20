All apartments in Oviedo
4017 HEIRLOOM ROSE PLACE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

4017 HEIRLOOM ROSE PLACE

4017 Heirloom Rose Place · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Heirloom Rose Place, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
5/3 home in sought after Sanctuary. Home offers 1 bedroom on the first floor and the remaining 4 on the second. Home is on conversation lot so no rear neighbors. Plenty of room for everyone. Schools are A+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

