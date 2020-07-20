3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Beautiful 2 story 5 bedrooms 3 bath home with fenced yard in the luxury community of Live Oak Reserve. This home has a separate living and dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. Just under 3000 sq. ft. this home has tons of living space!! Home comes with all kitchen appliances. One bedroom and full bath located downstairs, Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath with his and her sinks, large garden tub and stand-up shower. Large screened-in porch and large yard. Amazing community with pool and clubhouse. Great location close to 417, 434, local shopping, and dining. A++ School district.



**Complete lawn care included in the rent.**



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.