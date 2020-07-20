All apartments in Oviedo
3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN

3411 Hollow Oak Run · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3411 Hollow Oak Run, Oviedo, FL 32766
Live Oak Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2595 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful 2 story 5 bedrooms 3 bath home with fenced yard in the luxury community of Live Oak Reserve. This home has a separate living and dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. Just under 3000 sq. ft. this home has tons of living space!! Home comes with all kitchen appliances. One bedroom and full bath located downstairs, Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath with his and her sinks, large garden tub and stand-up shower. Large screened-in porch and large yard. Amazing community with pool and clubhouse. Great location close to 417, 434, local shopping, and dining. A++ School district.

**Complete lawn care included in the rent.**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN have any available units?
3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN have?
Some of 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN currently offering any rent specials?
3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN is pet friendly.
Does 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN offer parking?
No, 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN does not offer parking.
Does 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN have a pool?
Yes, 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN has a pool.
Does 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN have accessible units?
No, 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 HOLLOW OAK RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
