All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like
255 Easton Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
255 Easton Circle
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

255 Easton Circle

255 Easton Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

255 Easton Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready 4/2 home FOR RENT! Ideal Oviedo Location! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

This wonderful Home is located in the Beautiful Easton Park Community of Oviedo!

This Move-In Ready home features:
Open concept floor plan of the kitchen and Living area!
Kitchen features granite counter tops!
Tile floors throughout
Screened back porch
Fenced Yard
Lawn Service included
His and hers bathroom sinks
2 car garage!
Highly rated schools

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE5171794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 255 Easton Circle have any available units?
255 Easton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Easton Circle have?
Some of 255 Easton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Easton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
255 Easton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Easton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Easton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 255 Easton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 255 Easton Circle offers parking.
Does 255 Easton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Easton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Easton Circle have a pool?
No, 255 Easton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 255 Easton Circle have accessible units?
No, 255 Easton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Easton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Easton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 BedroomsOviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus