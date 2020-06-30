255 Easton Circle.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in ready 4/2 home FOR RENT! Ideal Oviedo Location! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



This wonderful Home is located in the Beautiful Easton Park Community of Oviedo!



This Move-In Ready home features:

Open concept floor plan of the kitchen and Living area!

Kitchen features granite counter tops!

Tile floors throughout

Screened back porch

Fenced Yard

Lawn Service included

His and hers bathroom sinks

2 car garage!

Highly rated schools



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE5171794)