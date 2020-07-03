177 HANGING MOSS DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood-style laminate flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with modern white cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. The master bathroom offers a relaxing tub, stand up shower, and dual sinks. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard. Apply online today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.