All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1625 Cracker Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1625 Cracker Creek Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1625 Cracker Creek Court

1625 Cracker Creek Court · (407) 960-4545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1625 Cracker Creek Court, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1625 Cracker Creek Court · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. Home was completely updated 2 years ago. Split floor plan, large rooms, breakfast bar and island in kitchen, patio and 2 car garage. Lawn service included in rent.

$1,850 per month/$1,850 security deposit (min $5,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). Pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $50 application fee per adult. Includes credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4808288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Cracker Creek Court have any available units?
1625 Cracker Creek Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1625 Cracker Creek Court have?
Some of 1625 Cracker Creek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Cracker Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Cracker Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Cracker Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Cracker Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Cracker Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Cracker Creek Court does offer parking.
Does 1625 Cracker Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Cracker Creek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Cracker Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1625 Cracker Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Cracker Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1625 Cracker Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Cracker Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Cracker Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Cracker Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Cracker Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1625 Cracker Creek Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity