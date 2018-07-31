1625 Cracker Creek Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. Home was completely updated 2 years ago. Split floor plan, large rooms, breakfast bar and island in kitchen, patio and 2 car garage. Lawn service included in rent.



$1,850 per month/$1,850 security deposit (min $5,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). Pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $50 application fee per adult. Includes credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4808288)