14 Sandalwood Ct Available 01/15/20 Nice 2 bedrooms 2 bath located in Oviedo FL! - Nice 2 bedrooms 2 bath single story unit in a quiet community off SR 434. Almost 1000 square feet. Eat-in kitchen, large great room. Ceramic tile throughout except in bedrooms. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer. Easy access to SR 417 and UCF.



Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed!



$975.00 Rent

$975.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



No Pets Allowed



