Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
14 Sandalwood Ct
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

14 Sandalwood Ct

14 Sandalwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14 Sandalwood Ct, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
14 Sandalwood Ct Available 01/15/20 Nice 2 bedrooms 2 bath located in Oviedo FL! - Nice 2 bedrooms 2 bath single story unit in a quiet community off SR 434. Almost 1000 square feet. Eat-in kitchen, large great room. Ceramic tile throughout except in bedrooms. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer. Easy access to SR 417 and UCF.

To schedule your own private tour!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed!

$975.00 Rent
$975.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3207261)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Sandalwood Ct have any available units?
14 Sandalwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Sandalwood Ct have?
Some of 14 Sandalwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Sandalwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sandalwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sandalwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sandalwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 14 Sandalwood Ct offer parking?
No, 14 Sandalwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 14 Sandalwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Sandalwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sandalwood Ct have a pool?
No, 14 Sandalwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14 Sandalwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 14 Sandalwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sandalwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Sandalwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
