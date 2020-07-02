Amenities
14 Sandalwood Ct Available 01/15/20 Nice 2 bedrooms 2 bath located in Oviedo FL! - Nice 2 bedrooms 2 bath single story unit in a quiet community off SR 434. Almost 1000 square feet. Eat-in kitchen, large great room. Ceramic tile throughout except in bedrooms. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer. Easy access to SR 417 and UCF.
To schedule your own private tour!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed!
$975.00 Rent
$975.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
(RLNE3207261)