1370 Lake Rogers Circle
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1370 Lake Rogers Circle

1370 Lake Rogers Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1370 Lake Rogers Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths single-family home located in Oviedo FL! - Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths single-family home located in Oviedo FL! This beautiful home features all tile and wood flooring! The kitchen has 42 cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also opens up to the huge family room with built-in cabinets and a wood-burning fireplace. The master bedroom opens out to the screened patio with a summer kitchen and large built-in a hot tub. Master Bath has bidet and toilet, double sinks, whirlpool tub, huge shower with 3 shower heads and a large walk-in closet. 2-car garage! Must see!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets

$2,200.00 Rent
$2,200.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

*HOA Approval: NOT REQUIRED

(RLNE5224259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Lake Rogers Circle have any available units?
1370 Lake Rogers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 Lake Rogers Circle have?
Some of 1370 Lake Rogers Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Lake Rogers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Lake Rogers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Lake Rogers Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1370 Lake Rogers Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1370 Lake Rogers Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1370 Lake Rogers Circle offers parking.
Does 1370 Lake Rogers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Lake Rogers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Lake Rogers Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1370 Lake Rogers Circle has a pool.
Does 1370 Lake Rogers Circle have accessible units?
No, 1370 Lake Rogers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 Lake Rogers Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 Lake Rogers Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

