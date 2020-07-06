1370 Lake Rogers Circle

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths single-family home located in Oviedo FL! - Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths single-family home located in Oviedo FL! This beautiful home features all tile and wood flooring! The kitchen has 42 cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also opens up to the huge family room with built-in cabinets and a wood-burning fireplace. The master bedroom opens out to the screened patio with a summer kitchen and large built-in a hot tub. Master Bath has bidet and toilet, double sinks, whirlpool tub, huge shower with 3 shower heads and a large walk-in closet. 2-car garage! Must see!
Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets
$2,200.00 Rent
$2,200.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
*HOA Approval: NOT REQUIRED
