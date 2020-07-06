1370 Lake Rogers Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths single-family home located in Oviedo FL! - Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths single-family home located in Oviedo FL! This beautiful home features all tile and wood flooring! The kitchen has 42 cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also opens up to the huge family room with built-in cabinets and a wood-burning fireplace. The master bedroom opens out to the screened patio with a summer kitchen and large built-in a hot tub. Master Bath has bidet and toilet, double sinks, whirlpool tub, huge shower with 3 shower heads and a large walk-in closet. 2-car garage! Must see!



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets



$2,200.00 Rent

$2,200.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



*HOA Approval: NOT REQUIRED



(RLNE5224259)