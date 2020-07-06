1022 Beckstorm Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent! 3 Bed 2 Bath - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )

Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Oviedo, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!

Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2 Full bath home! Tile & Wood Flooring throughout the home which is great for entertaining family and friends. High Ceilings also throughout the entire home including the bedrooms. There is an Open Gally kitchen, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and two additional bedrooms on the other side of the home, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big fenced in backyard with stone patio also great for hosting and entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-729-7787 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,800.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1,800.00



