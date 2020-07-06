All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1022 Beckstorm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1022 Beckstorm Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1022 Beckstorm Dr

1022 Beckstrom Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
Alafaya Woods
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 Beckstrom Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent! 3 Bed 2 Bath - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Oviedo, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2 Full bath home! Tile & Wood Flooring throughout the home which is great for entertaining family and friends. High Ceilings also throughout the entire home including the bedrooms. There is an Open Gally kitchen, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and two additional bedrooms on the other side of the home, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big fenced in backyard with stone patio also great for hosting and entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-729-7787 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,800.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,800.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459
Portfolio Real Property Management South Orlando (Man

(RLNE5188095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Beckstorm Dr have any available units?
1022 Beckstorm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1022 Beckstorm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Beckstorm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Beckstorm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Beckstorm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Beckstorm Dr offer parking?
No, 1022 Beckstorm Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Beckstorm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Beckstorm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Beckstorm Dr have a pool?
No, 1022 Beckstorm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Beckstorm Dr have accessible units?
No, 1022 Beckstorm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Beckstorm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Beckstorm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Beckstorm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Beckstorm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus