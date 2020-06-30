1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious pool home in OVIEDO Twins River subdivision available NOW!! This beautiful home was recently remodeled with new kitchen cabinets and flooring. Home has stunning kitchen design with island as well as ample cabinets and pantry space, ceiling fans throughout home! Cozy & lovely wood burning fireplace!



Relax in beautiful pool and enjoy the peaceful tropical landscaping! Home has impressive curb appeal with privacy fence as well as covered patio, great for BBQs and get togethers!!



Washer/Dryer, Pool & Lawn care is included!!



Near new Oviedo on the Park, new restaurants and stores being added., Oviedo Mall, excellent location.