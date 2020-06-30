All apartments in Oviedo
1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT
1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT

1008 Magee Creek Court South · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Magee Creek Court South, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious pool home in OVIEDO Twins River subdivision available NOW!! This beautiful home was recently remodeled with new kitchen cabinets and flooring. Home has stunning kitchen design with island as well as ample cabinets and pantry space, ceiling fans throughout home! Cozy & lovely wood burning fireplace!

Relax in beautiful pool and enjoy the peaceful tropical landscaping! Home has impressive curb appeal with privacy fence as well as covered patio, great for BBQs and get togethers!!

Washer/Dryer, Pool & Lawn care is included!!

Near new Oviedo on the Park, new restaurants and stores being added., Oviedo Mall, excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT have any available units?
1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT have?
Some of 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT offers parking.
Does 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT has a pool.
Does 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 S MAGEE CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.

