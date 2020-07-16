All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:53 PM

7593 GATHERING DRIVE

7593 Gathering Drive · (929) 394-7961
Location

7593 Gathering Drive, Osceola County, FL 34747
Reunion

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
Amazing fully furnished, 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo, Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Offers breathtaking view overlooking 3 World Class Champion Golf Courses from Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus. The Reunion Grande offers roof top pool, upscale decorated lobby, fitness room, 24 hours security and several dining experiences. Only 2 exits away from Walt Disney World and great proximity to all major Theme Parks. Amenities include 12 community pools, Multi million Dollar Water park with lazy river, 6 Hydro-grid clay Tennis Courts and a full service Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE have any available units?
7593 GATHERING DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE have?
Some of 7593 GATHERING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7593 GATHERING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7593 GATHERING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7593 GATHERING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7593 GATHERING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7593 GATHERING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7593 GATHERING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7593 GATHERING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7593 GATHERING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7593 GATHERING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7593 GATHERING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7593 GATHERING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
