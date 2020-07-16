7593 GATHERING DRIVE

Amenities
Amazing fully furnished, 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo, Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Offers breathtaking view overlooking 3 World Class Champion Golf Courses from Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus. The Reunion Grande offers roof top pool, upscale decorated lobby, fitness room, 24 hours security and several dining experiences. Only 2 exits away from Walt Disney World and great proximity to all major Theme Parks. Amenities include 12 community pools, Multi million Dollar Water park with lazy river, 6 Hydro-grid clay Tennis Courts and a full service Spa.