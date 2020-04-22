Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr., this home has ample living space with a formal living area, dining area and family room, a split floor plan, outdoor patio area, indoor laundry room, two car garage and much more.



One pet under 20 pounds only.



This home is currently occupied through June 30, 2020.



Please call Kristy to schedule an appointment to view the home.

Office-386-677-5594

After-Hours-386-503-9822



(RLNE2263203)