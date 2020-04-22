All apartments in Ormond Beach
Ormond Beach, FL
38 Colonial Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

38 Colonial Circle

38 Colonial Circle · (386) 677-5594
Location

38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 38 Colonial Circle · Avail. Jul 8

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2132 sqft

Amenities

38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr., this home has ample living space with a formal living area, dining area and family room, a split floor plan, outdoor patio area, indoor laundry room, two car garage and much more.

One pet under 20 pounds only.

This home is currently occupied through June 30, 2020.

Please call Kristy to schedule an appointment to view the home.
Office-386-677-5594
After-Hours-386-503-9822

(RLNE2263203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Colonial Circle have any available units?
38 Colonial Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Colonial Circle have?
Some of 38 Colonial Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Colonial Circle currently offering any rent specials?
38 Colonial Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Colonial Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Colonial Circle is pet friendly.
Does 38 Colonial Circle offer parking?
Yes, 38 Colonial Circle does offer parking.
Does 38 Colonial Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Colonial Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Colonial Circle have a pool?
No, 38 Colonial Circle does not have a pool.
Does 38 Colonial Circle have accessible units?
No, 38 Colonial Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Colonial Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Colonial Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Colonial Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Colonial Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
