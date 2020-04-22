All apartments in Ormond Beach
29 Indian Trail
29 Indian Trail

29 Indian Trail · (386) 677-5594
Location

29 Indian Trail, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 29 Indian Trail · Avail. Jul 6

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2639 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths and over 2600 sq. ft. of living space. This open floor plan features all new paint, new flooring in the main living areas, a stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, over-sized two car garage with washer and dryer and folding station for laundry, open staircase leading up to a large loft area and two bedrooms and baths upstairs. Two bedrooms and baths are downstairs, along with two sets of French doors leading out to the private fenced in back yard. Located right in the heart of Ormond Beach, this home is close to restaurants, shopping, and just a short trip to the beach.

One small pet may be considered on a case by case basis.

*Property is occupied through June 30, 2020*

Call Kristy to schedule a showing!
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4812422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Indian Trail have any available units?
29 Indian Trail has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Indian Trail have?
Some of 29 Indian Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Indian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
29 Indian Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Indian Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Indian Trail is pet friendly.
Does 29 Indian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 29 Indian Trail does offer parking.
Does 29 Indian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Indian Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Indian Trail have a pool?
No, 29 Indian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 29 Indian Trail have accessible units?
No, 29 Indian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Indian Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Indian Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Indian Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Indian Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
