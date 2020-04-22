Amenities

29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths and over 2600 sq. ft. of living space. This open floor plan features all new paint, new flooring in the main living areas, a stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, over-sized two car garage with washer and dryer and folding station for laundry, open staircase leading up to a large loft area and two bedrooms and baths upstairs. Two bedrooms and baths are downstairs, along with two sets of French doors leading out to the private fenced in back yard. Located right in the heart of Ormond Beach, this home is close to restaurants, shopping, and just a short trip to the beach.



One small pet may be considered on a case by case basis.



*Property is occupied through June 30, 2020*



