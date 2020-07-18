All apartments in Ormond Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

233 Coventry Ct.

233 Coventry Court · (386) 677-5594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Coventry Court, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Tymber Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 233 Coventry Ct. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
233 Coventry Ct. Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom Remodeled Home in Ormond Beach - Absolutely everything has been redone in this 4 bedroom Ormond Beach home! From the cherry kitchen with black on black appliances, to the tile/wood floors, to the master bath with oversized shower…This home has no carpet anywhere in it! It features a very open floor plan with a breakfast bar in the kitchen that faces out, so you can watch TV while you cook or eat. There is tons of cabinetry and lots of closets. The 4th bedroom has a separate entrance, as does the master bedroom. Fans in every room!

Property is occupied through July 31, 2020.
No pets allowed!

Call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Coventry Ct. have any available units?
233 Coventry Ct. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 Coventry Ct. have?
Some of 233 Coventry Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Coventry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
233 Coventry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Coventry Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 233 Coventry Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 233 Coventry Ct. offer parking?
No, 233 Coventry Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 233 Coventry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Coventry Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Coventry Ct. have a pool?
No, 233 Coventry Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 233 Coventry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 233 Coventry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Coventry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Coventry Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Coventry Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Coventry Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
