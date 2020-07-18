Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities

233 Coventry Ct. Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom Remodeled Home in Ormond Beach - Absolutely everything has been redone in this 4 bedroom Ormond Beach home! From the cherry kitchen with black on black appliances, to the tile/wood floors, to the master bath with oversized shower…This home has no carpet anywhere in it! It features a very open floor plan with a breakfast bar in the kitchen that faces out, so you can watch TV while you cook or eat. There is tons of cabinetry and lots of closets. The 4th bedroom has a separate entrance, as does the master bedroom. Fans in every room!



Property is occupied through July 31, 2020.

No pets allowed!



Call Kristy to schedule a showing.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours-386-503-9822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912878)