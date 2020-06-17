All apartments in Ormond Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:29 PM

108 Deep Woods Way

108 Deep Woods Way · (386) 445-9911
Location

108 Deep Woods Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Breakaway Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
STUNNING POOL HOME! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, located in Ormond Beach. Over 2600 sq ft. 3 car garage. Lawn, pool and pest control included. MOVE-IN-READY! Magnificent home featuring: vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms. Divine eat-in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry, large pantry and breakfast nook overlooking the sparkling pool area. Laundry room has shelving, cabinetry and utility sink. Large master bedroom has its very own private access to the pool and lanai. Exquisite master bath has his and her sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and linen closet. All bedrooms nicely sized. Upstairs: large bedroom, closet and private bathroom. Massive covered and screened in lanai with pool and spa. The

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Deep Woods Way have any available units?
108 Deep Woods Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Deep Woods Way have?
Some of 108 Deep Woods Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Deep Woods Way currently offering any rent specials?
108 Deep Woods Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Deep Woods Way pet-friendly?
No, 108 Deep Woods Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 108 Deep Woods Way offer parking?
Yes, 108 Deep Woods Way does offer parking.
Does 108 Deep Woods Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Deep Woods Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Deep Woods Way have a pool?
Yes, 108 Deep Woods Way has a pool.
Does 108 Deep Woods Way have accessible units?
No, 108 Deep Woods Way does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Deep Woods Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Deep Woods Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Deep Woods Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Deep Woods Way does not have units with air conditioning.
