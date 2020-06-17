108 Deep Woods Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

STUNNING POOL HOME! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, located in Ormond Beach. Over 2600 sq ft. 3 car garage. Lawn, pool and pest control included. MOVE-IN-READY! Magnificent home featuring: vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms. Divine eat-in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry, large pantry and breakfast nook overlooking the sparkling pool area. Laundry room has shelving, cabinetry and utility sink. Large master bedroom has its very own private access to the pool and lanai. Exquisite master bath has his and her sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and linen closet. All bedrooms nicely sized. Upstairs: large bedroom, closet and private bathroom. Massive covered and screened in lanai with pool and spa. The