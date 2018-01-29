2650 Grasshopper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA POOL HOME IN HOLLY POINT @ DOCTORS INLET - ENJOY A POOL HOME THIS SUMMER! (Maintenance Free as pool servicing is included)



This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool features a large open floor plan with an office overlooking the pool area. There is an additional room off of the garage that has its own entrance, 2 car garage with screened doors, screened lanai on the back of the house, large back yard with storage shed, second driveway and additional Boat/RV parking. Pool servicing included (chemicals and cleaning services). This is also a pet friendly home!



(RLNE1888127)