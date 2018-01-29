All apartments in Orange Park
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

2650 Grasshopper Lane

2650 Grasshopper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Grasshopper Lane, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA POOL HOME IN HOLLY POINT @ DOCTORS INLET - ENJOY A POOL HOME THIS SUMMER! (Maintenance Free as pool servicing is included)

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool features a large open floor plan with an office overlooking the pool area. There is an additional room off of the garage that has its own entrance, 2 car garage with screened doors, screened lanai on the back of the house, large back yard with storage shed, second driveway and additional Boat/RV parking. Pool servicing included (chemicals and cleaning services). This is also a pet friendly home!

(RLNE1888127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Grasshopper Lane have any available units?
2650 Grasshopper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 2650 Grasshopper Lane have?
Some of 2650 Grasshopper Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Grasshopper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Grasshopper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Grasshopper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Grasshopper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Grasshopper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Grasshopper Lane offers parking.
Does 2650 Grasshopper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Grasshopper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Grasshopper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Grasshopper Lane has a pool.
Does 2650 Grasshopper Lane have accessible units?
No, 2650 Grasshopper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Grasshopper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Grasshopper Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Grasshopper Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2650 Grasshopper Lane has units with air conditioning.

