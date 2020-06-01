All apartments in Orange Park
2320 DOGWOOD LN
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

2320 DOGWOOD LN

2320 Dogwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Dogwood Lane, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
This spacious home on a quiet, tree-lined street near Doctor's Lake has been meticulously maintained and has a fantastic layout. There are separate formal living and dining rooms and the updated eat-in kitchen opens up to a large family room. The screened-in porch overlooks a peaceful fenced backyard with a creek with access to fishing, kayaking, or canoeing. There is a private guest suite split from the other three bedrooms. Inside laundry and attached 2 car garage are other convenient amenities. This home is convenient to NAS Jax as well as shops and restaurants. No smokers and pets allowed only on approval with a $300/pet fee. Basic lawn care 2x/month and pest control are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 DOGWOOD LN have any available units?
2320 DOGWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 2320 DOGWOOD LN have?
Some of 2320 DOGWOOD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 DOGWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
2320 DOGWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 DOGWOOD LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 DOGWOOD LN is pet friendly.
Does 2320 DOGWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 2320 DOGWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 2320 DOGWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 DOGWOOD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 DOGWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 2320 DOGWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 2320 DOGWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 2320 DOGWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 DOGWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 DOGWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 DOGWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 DOGWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
