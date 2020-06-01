2320 DOGWOOD LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

This spacious home on a quiet, tree-lined street near Doctor's Lake has been meticulously maintained and has a fantastic layout. There are separate formal living and dining rooms and the updated eat-in kitchen opens up to a large family room. The screened-in porch overlooks a peaceful fenced backyard with a creek with access to fishing, kayaking, or canoeing. There is a private guest suite split from the other three bedrooms. Inside laundry and attached 2 car garage are other convenient amenities. This home is convenient to NAS Jax as well as shops and restaurants. No smokers and pets allowed only on approval with a $300/pet fee. Basic lawn care 2x/month and pest control are included in the rent.