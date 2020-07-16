All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY

9975 Tawny Meadow Aly · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9975 Tawny Meadow Aly, Orange County, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
yoga
Brand new house - you'll be the first tenants! Nestled within Winter Garden's beautiful Horizon West area. The unique architectural details and mix of modern, craftsman and prairie-inspired designs add to the unique streetscapes of this community. Just minutes away from historic downtown Winter Garden, the magic of Disney and other world-class theme parks, a wide-variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment, plus, convenient highway access to SR 429 and Florida's Turnpike to make your commute to work easy. UNIQUELY DESIGNED ARCHITECTURE INSPIRED BY FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT CONTRIBUTES TO LUXURY LIVING AMENITIES: Pool Club House Splash Pad Yoga Lawn Playground Tot Lot Outdoor Summer Kitchen Shaded Pavilion Scenic Walking Trails Stylish Finishes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY have any available units?
9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY have?
Some of 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY offers parking.
Does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY has a pool.
Does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9975 TAWNY MEADOW ALLEY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity