Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo). Kitchen Cabinets have tons of room for storage and a Breakfast Bar and an Island. Freshly Painted interior. Huge Screen Porch runs the length of the house. Nice In Ground Pool and fully fenced back yard for optimum privacy. Large Master Bedroom and Walk In Closet. Additional bedrooms are good sized. Tasteful Light Fixtures and Fans throughout. Inside Laundry Room. Property is professionally managed and the rent INCLUDES Pool and Lawn Maintenance! All Appliances are included including washer dryer. This one you need to see to appreciate. Hurry it will not last. Property is currently occupied so please respect their privacy and do not disturb them. Contact your realtor or the listing agent to schedule showing.